WHEN WILL IK AND THE PATRIOTS OF THIS COUNTRY REALIZE THAT THIS SYSTEM ALONGWITH ITS STINK WILL HAVE TO BE BURIED SOONER THAN LATER?
I was a part of the Peshawar dharna in the summer of 2011 which had virtually triggered the tempo of the rise of Imran Khan in the country’s politics. We all recognize October 30, 2011 public meeting of Lahore as the cut-off line. But in my view the process of Khan’s explosive rise had begun from Peshawar’s dharna which had been organized to record the nation’s protest against the U.S drone attacks which were widely regarded as an attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty.
The Peshawar dharna had been attended among others by Multan’s slippery politician Javed Hashmi and by Madam Marvi Meman who on her way to Peshawar had met with an accident which had severely curtailed her mobility. I still remember amusedly Marvi Memon’s great enthusiasm to express her solidarity with Imran Khan.
About eighty months have gone by. And even though there is no visible change in the manner Pakistan is governed, there has been a phenomenal change in the dynamics of Pakistan Therik-i-Insaf. The PTI, as the party is popularly known, has risen to the statue of the country’s second biggest political force. The original ideological fervor that had drawn men like me to the PTI stands quite logically and rationally replaced with political pragmatism. The only point of difference between the PTI and the other political parties today happens to be the leadership of Imran Khan. Off course men like Dr Arif Alvi, Asad Umar and some others of their breed too constitute some ‘distinction’ but basically the PTI is yet another political party of the ELECTABLES in a system that virtually stinks.
When I use the term ‘stinks’ I can’t help remembering the famous Holywood star Erol Flynn’s autobiography MY WICKED WICKED WAYS.
“ When I commenced my career as a sailor, and my ship was to sail for Durban, my father delivered me a set of don’ts. DON’T DRINK TOO MUCH. DON’T DEBAUCH TOO MUCH—- OTHERWISE YOU WILL STINK”.
A few weeks later I wrote to my father from Durbin. “ My dear dad—— I stink”
What I am trying to say is that this system is designed only to stink —and stink—-and stink.
By now my friend Imran Khan should have realized that with this system to remain in vogue—–there is likely to be no light at the end of the tunnel.
The only great thing that has happened is that today WE HAVE A MORALLY UPRIGHT AND FEARLESSLY INDEPENDENT JUDICARY.
This too is not the ‘doing’ of the system. The judiciary owes its upright character to the backing it has invisibly as well as visibly received from the Army.
It goes without saying that both these institutions are under a ferocious attack from those because of whom this system stinks.
WHEN WILL IK AND THE PATRIOTS OF THIS COUNTRY REALIZE THAT THIS SYSTEM ALONGWITH ITS STINK WILL HAVE TO BE BURIED SOONER THAN LATER?
WHEN WILL IK AND THE PATRIOTS OF THIS COUNTRY REALIZE THAT THIS SYSTEM ALONGWITH ITS STINK WILL HAVE TO BE BURIED SOONER THAN LATER?
I was a part of the Peshawar dharna in the summer of 2011 which had virtually triggered the tempo of the rise of Imran Khan in the country’s politics. We all recognize October 30, 2011 public meeting of Lahore as the cut-off line. But in my view the process of Khan’s explosive rise had begun from Peshawar’s dharna which had been organized to record the nation’s protest against the U.S drone attacks which were widely regarded as an attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty.
The Peshawar dharna had been attended among others by Multan’s slippery politician Javed Hashmi and by Madam Marvi Meman who on her way to Peshawar had met with an accident which had severely curtailed her mobility. I still remember amusedly Marvi Memon’s great enthusiasm to express her solidarity with Imran Khan.
About eighty months have gone by. And even though there is no visible change in the manner Pakistan is governed, there has been a phenomenal change in the dynamics of Pakistan Therik-i-Insaf. The PTI, as the party is popularly known, has risen to the statue of the country’s second biggest political force. The original ideological fervor that had drawn men like me to the PTI stands quite logically and rationally replaced with political pragmatism. The only point of difference between the PTI and the other political parties today happens to be the leadership of Imran Khan. Off course men like Dr Arif Alvi, Asad Umar and some others of their breed too constitute some ‘distinction’ but basically the PTI is yet another political party of the ELECTABLES in a system that virtually stinks.
When I use the term ‘stinks’ I can’t help remembering the famous Holywood star Erol Flynn’s autobiography MY WICKED WICKED WAYS.
“ When I commenced my career as a sailor, and my ship was to sail for Durban, my father delivered me a set of don’ts. DON’T DRINK TOO MUCH. DON’T DEBAUCH TOO MUCH—- OTHERWISE YOU WILL STINK”.
A few weeks later I wrote to my father from Durbin. “ My dear dad—— I stink”
What I am trying to say is that this system is designed only to stink —and stink—-and stink.
By now my friend Imran Khan should have realized that with this system to remain in vogue—–there is likely to be no light at the end of the tunnel.
The only great thing that has happened is that today WE HAVE A MORALLY UPRIGHT AND FEARLESSLY INDEPENDENT JUDICARY.
This too is not the ‘doing’ of the system. The judiciary owes its upright character to the backing it has invisibly as well as visibly received from the Army.
It goes without saying that both these institutions are under a ferocious attack from those because of whom this system stinks.
WHEN WILL IK AND THE PATRIOTS OF THIS COUNTRY REALIZE THAT THIS SYSTEM ALONGWITH ITS STINK WILL HAVE TO BE BURIED SOONER THAN LATER?