The former chief of the Israeli Intelligence agency Mosad was in New Delhi for good ten days recently not without good reasons. During his stay in India he spent most of his time hobnobbing with Indian defence personnel as well as with those associated with the Indian nuclear programme. It is understood that in line with the recent decision taken in a high level meeting among the officials of the US, ,India,Israeli and Afghanistan in Tel Aviv earlier last month ,the former Mosad chief is being assigned an important espionage duty in Afghanistan with the implicit objective to create problems for Pakistan on its borders touching Afghanistan.
Washington has recently taken a complete U-turn in its policy in the sub- continent. Relations with Pakistan are no longer in its order of priorities. It is more inclined towards India now which it wants to build up as a bulwark against China. The Americans are also apprehensive of possible rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing to the extent that it might pose a threat to their global economic and political interests. Washington’s emphasis is now to use India and Afghanistan with the dual objective of containing both Russia and China and punishing Pakistan for cuddling up to China under CPAK . There is no love lost between India and China and New Delhi harbours ill feelings against Muslims also whether they live in India or Pakistan. A common front between New Delhi and Washington against China and Pakistan,therefore,suits both the Americans and the Indians.
Islamabad must,therefore,forge a very close economic,political and military link with Beijing and Tehran and also cement its ties with Moscow in order to effectively thwart ugly designs of Washington against it.
Activities of Mosad in India
