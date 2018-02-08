Farooq Sattar of MQM-P & Rabita Committee nominate separate candidates for Senate elections

  • Emotional reunion of Farooq Sattar and Rabita Committee members

KARACHI, February 8: An emotional moment was witnessed as MQM-Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar and Rabita Committee members Faisal Subzwari and Wasim Akhtar came face to face at the Election Commission of Pakistan office.
Sattar and Subzwari hugged each other and the former wiped the tears off the latter’s face with his handkerchief. Watch here: Meanwhile, amid the ongoing rift within the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Rabita Committee and Farooq Sattar have decided to nominate their own candidates for the upcoming Senate elections. Sattar has agreed upon chairing a meeting at party’s temporary Bahadurabad headquarters. Both the groups will put forward their nominated names and will finalize them with mutual agreement, Farooq Sattar said during media talk. – NNI

