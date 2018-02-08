PTI to challenge Ishaq Dar’s nomination papers for Senate elections
ISLAMABAD, February 8: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to challenge the nomination papers of Ishaq Dar, PML-N candidate for upcoming Senate elections in March.
PTI will point out that corruption case against Ishaq Dar is being heard by NAB court and in such situation he should not be allowed to run for Senate memership. PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry will lead a legal team to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and challenge the nomination papers of the ex-Finance Minister. With nine of the PML-N Senators retiring in March after completing their three-year tensure, the ruling party has remained Dar as Senate candidate. Dar submitted his nomination papers from Punjab where PML-N maintains heavy majority in the provincial assembly. PML-N is likely to attain 25 more seats in the Senate with elections in the upper house due on March 3. Other PML-N leaders chosen for Senate tickets include Mushahid Hussain, Nuzhat Sadiq and Kamran Michael. – DNA
