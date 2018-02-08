Pervez Khattak directs to discourage illegal mining in any part of the province
PESHAWAR, February 8: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak while taking notice of the complaints of mining in prohibited areas of Guzara Forestry has directed the concerned authorities to immediately stop such activities and discourage illegal mining in any part of the province. He also directed to initiate disciplinary action against the irresponsible govt officials for allowing the investors for mining in such controversial areas as well as ensuring recovery of the losses inflicted to the investors as such from the concerned officials instead of the national exchequer. Similarly he instructed for conducting high level joint inquiries against the involved officers for misuse of power and issuing illegal NOCs to the mining investors. He asked for referring cases of such officials to the accountability courts and institutions in case of inflicting more high losses to the national exchequer. He was chairing a meeting of the Mines Investment Facilities Authority (MIFA) at CM House Peshawar that took stock of the complaints regarding mining in Guzara Forestry areas and the problems faced by the mining owners and investors in this regard wherein necessary decisions were also taken to resolve issue. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Law Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi, Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadar Khan, Secretary Environment and Forestry Syed Nazar Hussain Shah, Secretary Mineral Development Syed Mohammad Shah, Secretary Law Asghar Ali, Secretary P&D Syed Shahab Ali Shah, Vice Chairman Board of Investment (KP-BoI) Faisal Saleem Khan, President Mines Owners Association Sher Bandi Khan, President Mines Workers Association Mahmood Shah Khattak and other members of MIFA. The Chief Minister said that provincial government has made record legislation to bring the government machinery and public at par with law abiding entities and enable the nation to proudly join the folds of the developed and civilized world what to think of breaking any laws, rules or regulations. He announced a committee comprising the administrative secretaries of Finance, Mineral Development, Law and P&D departments to sort out the issue and submit him report of the recommendations within a week time. He made clear that provincial government would neither allow illegal mining in the province nor harm the interests of investors but would continue pursuing the policy of providing maximum incentives to the investors in letter and spirit. Pervez Khattak asked the authorities to ensure that each and every steps of the government must reflect the national interests and not to violate any law at any cost. He said that our interests started from law implementation and lead to industrial and economic growth and green revolution. – PR
