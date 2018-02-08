PM, King of Jordan hold talks on regional and int’l matters of mutual interest
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi meeting King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussain of the Hashemite of Jordon in Islamabad on Thursday. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, February 8: Pakistan and Jordan have agreed to bring greater focus on enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations, to make the bilateral trade currently at 75 million dollars commensurate with the excellent existing political ties.
The understanding came at a meeting between Prime Minster Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and King of Jordan Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein in Islamabad on Thursday. King Abdullah held delegation level talks with the Prime Minister of Pakistan during which the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on ways to further expand these relations in a variety of fields. They agreed to bring greater focus on enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations, to make the bilateral trade currently at USD 75 million, commensurate with the excellent political ties existing between Pakistan and Jordan. The two leaders also reviewed regional situation, with particular focus on the Middle East in the aftermath of recognition of Jerusalem by Washington as the capital of Israel. The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s unequivocal support for the just cause of Palestine and reiterated Pakistan’s rejection of the US decision. He also briefed the visiting dignitary on the current situation along the LoC, Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and its commitment towards regional peace and stability. Following Agreement/MoU were also signed: Agreement between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the Field of Civil Protection and Civil Defence; Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Housing and Works of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Ministry of Public Works and Housing of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. H.M. King Abdullah II thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation. The Prime Minister also hosted a banquet in honor of H.M. King Abdullah II and his delegation. – Sabah
PM, King of Jordan hold talks on regional and int’l matters of mutual interest
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi meeting King Abdullah II Ibn
Al-Hussain of the Hashemite of Jordon in Islamabad on Thursday. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, February 8: Pakistan and Jordan have agreed to bring greater focus on enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations, to make the bilateral trade currently at 75 million dollars commensurate with the excellent existing political ties.
The understanding came at a meeting between Prime Minster Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and King of Jordan Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein in Islamabad on Thursday. King Abdullah held delegation level talks with the Prime Minister of Pakistan during which the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on ways to further expand these relations in a variety of fields. They agreed to bring greater focus on enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations, to make the bilateral trade currently at USD 75 million, commensurate with the excellent political ties existing between Pakistan and Jordan. The two leaders also reviewed regional situation, with particular focus on the Middle East in the aftermath of recognition of Jerusalem by Washington as the capital of Israel. The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s unequivocal support for the just cause of Palestine and reiterated Pakistan’s rejection of the US decision. He also briefed the visiting dignitary on the current situation along the LoC, Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and its commitment towards regional peace and stability. Following Agreement/MoU were also signed: Agreement between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the Field of Civil Protection and Civil Defence; Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Housing and Works of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Ministry of Public Works and Housing of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. H.M. King Abdullah II thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome accorded to him and his delegation. The Prime Minister also hosted a banquet in honor of H.M. King Abdullah II and his delegation. – Sabah