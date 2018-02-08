Notorious encounter specialist Abid Boxer arrested in Dubai
LAHORE, February 8: Police officers arrested most wanted criminal and ex-police inspector Abid Boxer in Dubai with the help of Interpol.
Gaining notoriety as an encounter specialist, Abid Boxer wielded considerable influence among political and showbiz circles due to his extra-judicial tactics in disposing off hardcore criminals. He became wanted only when he was found involved in murders or abetment of murders of several individuals.
In 2002, Abid Boxer made stage artist Nargis the victim of his high-handed violence. Out of fear, many artists were compelled to keep good terms with him. Among his crime-partners include a former police officer Naveed Saeed who was killed in 2005 in Satokatla and land grabbers like Malik Ihsan, Gogi Butt and Taifi Butt, who were backing him financially during his stay abroad. Reportedly, Abid fled the country soon after making it to the wanted list of criminals. Despite making excursions to different countries abroad, he settled in Dubai with his friend Malik Ihsan. According to authorities, he will be brought to Pakistan for trial soon. -DNA
