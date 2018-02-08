Notorious encounter specialist Abid Boxer arrested in Dubai

Image result for Notorious encounter specialist Abid Boxer arrested in Dubai

LAHORE, February 8: Police officers arrested most wanted criminal and ex-police inspector Abid Boxer in Dubai with the help of Interpol.
Gaining notoriety as an encounter specialist, Abid Boxer wielded considerable influence among political and showbiz circles due to his extra-judicial tactics in disposing off hardcore criminals. He became wanted only when he was found involved in murders or abetment of murders of several individuals.
In 2002, Abid Boxer made stage artist Nargis the victim of his high-handed violence. Out of fear, many artists were compelled to keep good terms with him. Among his crime-partners include a former police officer Naveed Saeed who was killed in 2005 in Satokatla and land grabbers like Malik Ihsan, Gogi Butt and Taifi Butt, who were backing him financially during his stay abroad. Reportedly, Abid fled the country soon after making it to the wanted list of criminals. Despite making excursions to different countries abroad, he settled in Dubai with his friend Malik Ihsan. According to authorities, he will be brought to Pakistan for trial soon. -DNA

News In Pictures

Will make all-out efforts to reject bail of influential culprits: NAB Chairman
Abid Boxer killed people at the behest of Shehbaz Sharif, alleges Imran Khan
Chairman EUMC calls on COAS: Regional security issues & matters of mutual interest were discussed
Notorious encounter specialist Abid Boxer arrested in Dubai
PM, King of Jordan hold talks on regional and int’l matters of mutual interest
Pervez Khattak directs to discourage illegal mining in any part of the province
PTI to challenge Ishaq Dar’s nomination papers for Senate elections
Farooq Sattar of MQM-P & Rabita Committee nominate separate candidates for Senate elections
Clashes erupt as Bangladesh court jails Khalida Zia for five years
Afridi terms cricket on ice an exciting experience
Keeping Kashmir dispute alive on int’l level is our achievement: AJK President
More than 100 pro-Syrian fighters killed after attack: U.S. official

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved