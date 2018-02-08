Chairman EUMC calls on COAS: Regional security issues & matters of mutual interest were discussed
Gen Mikhail Kostarakos, Chairman European Union Military Committee meeting COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi. – DNA
RAWALPINDI, February 8: General Mikhail Kostarakos, Chairman European Union Military Committee has called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.
According the statement of ISPR issued on Thursday, during the meeting, regional security issues and matters of mutual interest were discussed.
The visiting dignitary appreciated the resolve of Pakistan Army and its continuing efforts towards fighting terrorism and bringing peace in the region. -DNA
