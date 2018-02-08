Abid Boxer killed people at the behest of Shehbaz Sharif, alleges Imran Khan
Announces to take Shehbaz to court over the issue
LAHORE, February 8: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has alleged that former police inspector Abid Boxer was involved in extrajudicial killings on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. He said the people are killed in Sindh through Rao Anwar and in Punjab through Abid Boxer.
Speaking to journalists at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Thursday, Imran Khan said “the fugitive former inspector admitted that he used to kill people extra-judicially on the direction of Shahbaz Sharif,” adding that, “He left the country after knowing that Shahbaz was planning to kill him. Boxer is on record saying that he never killed anyone without the consent of Punjab chief minister.” Imran Khan said that five people were killed by police in Sabzazar. The PTI chairman announced to take Shahbaz to court over the issue.
“Give me one example of extrajudicial killing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There is a difference between KP police and the one in Punjab and Sindh,” he said, adding, “That is the reason why Supreme Court called them [government] a mafia.”
The PTI chief also appreciated the professional role of the KP Police in the Asma and Mashal murder cases.
He said the nation is happy that Supreme Court of Pakistan is ensuring supremacy of law in the country.
PTI Chief further said that ‘Nawaz Sharif mafia’ is attacking the court. He further challenged the Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N) of holding three times bigger rally on the same venue they organize their public gathering.
Talking on the Mashal Khan lynching case, Imran Khan said that Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
he was killed after a proper planning. Talking about Mashal’s case, whose verdict was announced yesterday, Imran said: “For the first time there has been action against mob violence. I have regrets for those parties who are making it a blasphemy issue. No one has even a doubt that Mashal ever committed blasphemy. Parties who are making a few people heroes must think that they are setting a precedent in which anyone can kill anyone. You are trying to bring a law of the jungle in the country.”-Sabah
