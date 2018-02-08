Will make all-out efforts to reject bail of influential culprits: NAB Chairman
Says Punjab departments not cooperating, it won’t be tolerated at any cost
LAHORE, February 8: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) shall make all-out efforts to reject bail of influential culprits who pressurise witnesses and to protect the latter, said the head of the anti-graft body.
Addressing a ceremony on Thursday, NAB Chairperson Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said those who give directives on someone’s orders will eventually have to bear the brunt of their wrongdoings.
However, Iqbal added, he will try to eradicate corruption till he is in office. It is necessary to clean one’s own house before raising fingers on someone else’s, he said. About the anti-graft body, Iqbal said NAB is not biased towards anyone.
Even NAB officials will be tried if complaint is received against them, he added. Regarding bureaucracy, the NAB chief said it is the backbone of a country. “[But] will not tolerate lack of cooperation on part of the bureaucracy.”
While warning the departments of Punjab on their non-cooperation with the Bureau, NAB Chairman said that this course is not appropriate and it will not be tolerated at any cost.
The NAB chief also spoke about scams pertaining to private housing schemes, saying their owners should know they would be tried. “Those getting conned by private housing scheme (owners) include pensioners and poor people,” Iqbal said.
He added that owners of such housing schemes show people pleasant dreams of getting a roof but the reality of such projects is “horrible”. “If owners of private housing schemes cannot provide a roof then they should at least reimburse people,” Iqbal added.
The NAB chief said private housing scheme owners make projects but seldom read the rules, one of which also requires them to keep interest rate low.-Agencies
