Syed Mushahid Hussain has gone back into Mian Nawaz Sharif’s fold. He has done it with great fervour and bravado. He has made no secret of the reasons behind this political harakiri. Off course this decision on his part to transfer his political loyalties back to the man he had abandoned long time ago will most likely earn him back the Senatorship that he has been cherishing for around two decades now. But in the process he has sacrified his dignity and self-respect.
I feel sorry for him. He knows Mian Nawaz Sharif in down and out. Even though the Jati Umra League boss still has a commanding say in the affairs of his party but will this commanding say have any significance after he is convicted in the references against him?
Perhaps Syed Mushahid Hussain wants to play a role in the future re-structuring of the King’s Party. It will not be an easy task. Yet Syed Sahib will enjoy his place in the Senate. He is one of the most outstanding figures in our political arena any way. I have enjoyed good relationship with him. As I have with the man who is his equal in the PPP—Mr Farhatullah Babar. I remember Syed Mushahid Hussain once saying to me.
“I think we have one thing in common. We are both mavericks.”
I don’t mind if he thinks so. Even though I know I have not been non-serious in my loyalties. I have turned down many ‘offers’ in my life which more pragmatic persons would have enthusiastically accepted.
SYED MUSHAHID HUSSAIN — A MAVERICK OF GREAT MERIT
