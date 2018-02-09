It is reliably learnt that over 70 thousand rabid dogs are roaming in Karachi and there is no anti- rabbi vaccine which is injected into the person bitten by stray dogs. It has also been learnt that, likewise, the Sind hospitals don’t have anti- snake bite vaccine. In Karachi about 100 persons fall victim to dog bite daily. During last year in Jinnah hospital Karachi alone 7500 cases of dig bites were reported.
According to a survey about 5000 persons die of dog bite in the country every year?
It is a pity that the health sector hasn’t done enough work in this direction. Doesn’t it fall under its duties to ensure availability of vaccine for the victims of snake and dig bite in every government hospital and dispensary in the country worth its salt? Why are the municipal institutions whose job it is to kill rabid dogs have failed to take adequate steps for eliminating them ?The situation is worse in the rural areas .
This issue was raised also in the Sind assembly at length recently by some assembly members but the health minister cut a sorry figure and could not give a satisfactory answer to the opposition leaders who had raised it. The assembly was informed that in the entire Sind only in Shaheed Benazir Abad there is a laboratory which manufactures anti- rabbi and anti- snake venom.
Let us hope that the federal and the provincial governments would take this matter seriously and ensure availability of the vaccine needed for the victims of snake and dog bite on a priority basis. Surely, if the said vaccine could be made in one laboratory in Sind, it can be manufactured in other places of the country. Moreover, the municipal bodies should also ensure that mad dogs are eliminated from the areas in their jurisdiction.
Stray dogs
