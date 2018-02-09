Army Chief ratifies death sentence of seven hardcore terrorists
RAWALPINDI, February 9: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed death sentences awarded to another seven hardcore terrorists, a statement issued by the military’s media wing said on Friday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the militants convicted by the military court were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, attacking law enforcement agencies and armed forces. On the whole, they were involved in killing of 85 persons and injuring 109 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. The seven convicts were tried by military courts. Besides, five convicts were awarded imprisonment of various duration.
Following are the details of the death-row terrorists:
Atlas Khan s/o Mada Mir Jan and Muhammad Yousaf Khan s/o Mir Azam Khan. Both the convicts were members of proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking armed forces. These convicts admitted their offences before the magistrate and the trial court. Both convicts were awarded death sentences.
Farhan s/o Seen Gul. The convict was a member of proscribed organsation. He was involved in killing of innocent civilian, attacking Law enforcement agencies and armed forces, which resulted in death of Assistant Sub-Inspector Jan Daraz Khan along with two police officials, Subedar Muhammad Irfan, Naib Subedar Abudullah, as well as 12 other soldiers and injuries to 18 other soldiers of armed forces/Frontier Constabulary. The convict confessed to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.
Khalay Gul s/o Niaz Min Gul and Nazar Moon s/o Akimoon. Both the convicts were members of proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking law enforcement agencies. These convicts admitted their crimes before the magistrate and the trial court. Both convicts were awarded death sentences.
Nek Maeel Khan s/o Amal Khan. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies. He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict confessed to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.-Agencies
