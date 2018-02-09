Armed forces are fully capable to respond any Indian aggression: FO

ISLAMABAD, February 9: Pakistan has said that strategic stability in the region is shared responsibility and must be adhered to by all states for sustainable peace.
This was stated by Foreign Office spokesman Dr. Muhammad Faisal during weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday.
The Spokesman said all states have legitimate right to pursue peaceful use of nuclear technology and Pakistan firmly commits to its
policy of restraint in this connection and expects the same from others.
Responding to a question about Indian Amy Chiefs statement about the martyrdoms along the Line of Control, the Spokesman said such statements are reflection of the Indian mindset while Pakistan still believes in peaceful neighborhood which must be reciprocated. He said our Armed Forces are showing examplary restraint and are fully capable to respond any aggression in a befitting manner.
To a question about Afghanistan, Dr Faisal said positive engagement with Afghanistan continues and we believe that an end to conflict through political process and dialogue.
To another question about a recent bill tabled in the US House of Representatives, the Spokesman said we are closely monitoring but it is at preliminary stages.
He said the incident of Chinese national killed in Karachi is a tragic incident and being actively investigated. He said Pakistan will ensure the protection of Chinese citizens working here. He said Indian involvement in acts of sabotage in Pakistan is no secret and the case of Kulbhushan bears witness to the fact.
To a question about Joint Exercises by the Naval Forces of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Dr Faisal said these were feature of regular cooperation to share expertise as Pakistan enjoys cordial ties with all Middle East countries. -DNA

