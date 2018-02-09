NAB summons Nawaz Sharif today

  • Al-Azizia & Flagship References

RAWALPINDI, February 9: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday.
He will be interrogated in the Al-Azizia and Flagship references. The NAB will file both supplementary references in the accountability court next week.
Sources said that statements of new witnesses will be recorded.
They said that the interview and the script of Hussain Nawaz with Anchor Hamid Mir had been received.-Agencies

