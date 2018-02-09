SC orders SHC, IHC to decide on pending cases against Axact within weeks
ISLAMABAD, February 9: The Supreme Court (SC) ordered on Friday the high courts hearing the Axact fake degree cases to wrap up the appeals against the suspects’ acquittal within a matter of weeks.
As the apex court resumed hearing its suo motu notice of the Axact fake degree scandal, two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered to place the name of Axact chief Shoaib Shaikh and the six other accused on the Exit Control List (ECL).
However, the order was taken back on the assurances of the accused to stay in the country and intervention of some journalists.
During the hearing, the chief justice directed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to decide on the government’s appeal against the suspects’ acquittal in three weeks. Similarly, the Sindh High Court (SHC) was directed to form a two-member bench next week and decide on the appeal within 15 days.
The apex court also directed the trial court in Karachi to decide on the prosecution’s plea seeking cancellation of the suspects’ bail in two weeks.DG FIA Bashir Memon informed the bench that the accused
were exonerated in the fraud case in Islamabad, the appeal of which is pending in the IHC.
The IHC registrar informed the bench that the appeal has been fixed for February 22. The chief justice then directed for the inclusion of Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb in the one-member bench of Justice Athar Minallah which was to hear the case.
The chief justice inquired into the identity of the Islamabad trial court judge and observed that there were rumours he had been bribed by the accused. The IHC registrar informed the bench of the judge – Additional District and Sessions Judge Pervez-ul-Qadir Memon.
Hearing this, the chief justice remarked that the judge appears to be a relative of the FIA DG, to which Bashir Memon said he’s embarrassed of his relations with the judge.
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar also expressed displeasure at the failure of the Peshawar High Court registrar to show up in court on Friday and issued notices to him to appear in court on Monday.
Chief Justice maintained that Pakistan’s reputation is at stake but the investigation in the case is quite weak and frail.The chief justice remarked that he will not let his nation be embarrassed like this.
As the proceedings began on Friday, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon appeared in court. When the chief justice asked about the nature of Axact’s business and registration, Bashir Memon said the company was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan around July 2006 and says it exports software.-Sabah
SC orders SHC, IHC to decide on pending cases against Axact within weeks
ISLAMABAD, February 9: The Supreme Court (SC) ordered on Friday the high courts hearing the Axact fake degree cases to wrap up the appeals against the suspects’ acquittal within a matter of weeks.
As the apex court resumed hearing its suo motu notice of the Axact fake degree scandal, two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered to place the name of Axact chief Shoaib Shaikh and the six other accused on the Exit Control List (ECL).
However, the order was taken back on the assurances of the accused to stay in the country and intervention of some journalists.
During the hearing, the chief justice directed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to decide on the government’s appeal against the suspects’ acquittal in three weeks. Similarly, the Sindh High Court (SHC) was directed to form a two-member bench next week and decide on the appeal within 15 days.
The apex court also directed the trial court in Karachi to decide on the prosecution’s plea seeking cancellation of the suspects’ bail in two weeks.DG FIA Bashir Memon informed the bench that the accused
were exonerated in the fraud case in Islamabad, the appeal of which is pending in the IHC.
The IHC registrar informed the bench that the appeal has been fixed for February 22. The chief justice then directed for the inclusion of Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb in the one-member bench of Justice Athar Minallah which was to hear the case.
The chief justice inquired into the identity of the Islamabad trial court judge and observed that there were rumours he had been bribed by the accused. The IHC registrar informed the bench of the judge – Additional District and Sessions Judge Pervez-ul-Qadir Memon.
Hearing this, the chief justice remarked that the judge appears to be a relative of the FIA DG, to which Bashir Memon said he’s embarrassed of his relations with the judge.
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar also expressed displeasure at the failure of the Peshawar High Court registrar to show up in court on Friday and issued notices to him to appear in court on Monday.
Chief Justice maintained that Pakistan’s reputation is at stake but the investigation in the case is quite weak and frail.The chief justice remarked that he will not let his nation be embarrassed like this.
As the proceedings began on Friday, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon appeared in court. When the chief justice asked about the nature of Axact’s business and registration, Bashir Memon said the company was registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan around July 2006 and says it exports software.-Sabah