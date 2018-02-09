Imran Khan calls for Judicial Commission to investigate extra-judicial killings

  • Blames Shehbaz for extrajudicial killings

LODHRAN, February 9: : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday addressed a rally related to the NA-154 by-poll, despite a warning by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which has informed Khan that attending the rally would be a violation of rules.
Addressing the rally, Imran said Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif asks police to carry out his “dirty work,” blaming him for asking police to carry out extrajudicial killings.
The PTI chief slammed Shehbaz for politicising police and said a number of extrajudicial killings happened in his tenure as chief minister.
Former cop Abid “Boxer” in a statement had admitted that he carried out killings on the orders of Shehbaz, said Imran.
It is inevitable for the police not to be corrupted if a chief minister asks them to carry out extrajudicial killings, he said.
“Unlike Punjab police, KP police did not shed a drop of blood while probing minor Asma’s case. While Punjab police killed an innocent person while probing Zainab case.” Predicting the fall of the “pharoah”, Imran said Pakistan Muslim Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
League-N chief Nawaz has already been shown the door and now Shehbaz’s end is near, Imran added.
Terming the Sharifs a mafia, Imran said that mafia has bought everyone in the country, including the opposition.
“Mafia destroys the institution,” he said.
The PTI chief also slammed PML-N for filing cases against him and disqualified party leader Jehangir Tareen, alleging they were politically motivated.
We respect state’s institutions and the Supreme Court, and we have asked Jehangir Tareen to accept whatever decision given by the court, Imran said.
“[Despite that] Tareen did not do any corruption or launder money. He gives the most taxes,” the PTI chairman claimed.-Agencies

