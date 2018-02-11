Almost all the leading members of our cricket team that had defeated England on its home ground at Oval back in August 1954, almost 64 years ago have joined the great majority barring, of course, the stylish one- down batsman Waqar Hasan who too, I believe, is in the autumn of his life .
Led by redoubtable Abdul Hafeez Kardar, that team had stalwarts like Fazal Mahmood, Khan Mohammad, Mahmood Hussain, Hanif Mohammad, Alimuddin, Waqar Hasan, Maqsood Ahmad, Shujauddin, Wazir Mohammad , Imtiaz Ahmad and Zulfiqar Ahmad. The England team which was outplayed by Pakistan in the Oval Test was in those days considered to be the best team in the world. Led by Sir Len Hutton, it comprised excellent cricketers like Denis Compton, Colin Cowdrey, Tom Gravenay, Brian Statham and Frank Tyson , to mention a few.
After beating England the prestige of Pakistan cricket team soared tremendously and it established its credential for the first time in the history of world cricket. In those days the shorter version of the cricket like the ODIs and Twenty20 was unheard of.
The architect of Oval victory , of course, was Fazal Mahmood who had taken as many as 12 wickets in that test match. The English batsmen could not read his leg cutters which he bowled with consummate skill. Some of the members of that team like Fazal Manmood, Imtiaz Ahmad who kept wickets for Pakistan and Hanif Mohammad afterwards went on to play many many tests for Pakistan and earned for themselves a niche in the fame hall of international cricket.
Oval heroes remembered
