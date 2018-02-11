NA-154 by-polls: PTI, PML-N, PPP set for Lodhran face-off today

LODHRAN, February 11: Polling for the national assembly seat (NA-154) in Lodhran will start Monday morning, with constituents set to decide the fate of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the wake of disqualification of party leader Jahangir Tareen.
Polling material, including ballot papers, will be handed over to the polling staff on Sunday.
The Lodhran by-poll is being seen as a litmus test for the PTI in the Continued on page 7
build-up to the upcoming general elections scheduled this year around August. The NA seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court disqualified the PTI leader under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution on December 15.-DNA

