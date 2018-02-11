PM wants Jihad against horse trading ahead of Senate polls

Image result for PM wants Jihad against horse trading ahead of Senate polls

ISAKHEL, February 11: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday called for ‘jihad’ against political horse-trading and categorically declared to resist and shame those who would get Senate membership using their fortune.
“Senate election is due after a month. I question as how a party or individual with no MPA in a provincial assembly, can become Senator. There is only one method of plundering and venality which we have to reject. This can never be in country’s interest. We have to launch jihad against it,” the prime minister said addressing a public gathering after launching work on gas supply project to Isakhel Tehsil and surrounding areas.
The prime minister who earlier launched the project by unveiling the plaque and welding a gas pipeline, was accompanied by parliamentarians from the area including Obaidullah Shahdi Khel and Mumtaz Tamman, provincial minister Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, and party leaders including Hanif Abbasi, Anjum Aqeel and Siddiqul Farooq. The prime minister said that they would personally resist and shame those who would get Senate membership by buying the votes. – Agencies

News In Pictures

Blockades from Jati Umra and Model Town removed on SC’s orders
MQM-P Rabita Committee removes Farooq Sattar as party convener
Sattar slams ‘conspiracy to seize control’ of MQM-Pakistan
NAB annoyed over Punjab govt’s contradictory statements
Imran Khan invites Ch Nisar to join PTI fold
PM wants Jihad against horse trading ahead of Senate polls
FC Balochistan arrests 20 terror suspects during various IBOs: ISPR
NA-154 by-polls: PTI, PML-N, PPP set for Lodhran face-off today
No major breakthrough achieved in Kabul-Islamabad talks: MoFA
Sarfraz is Quetta Captain for as long as he is fit, says Moin
Pak Saudi joint exercise Naseem Al Bahr commences at Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia
Democratic memo on Russia is ‘very political,’ needs redactions: Trump

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved