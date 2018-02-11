Sattar slams ‘conspiracy to seize control’ of MQM-Pakistan
KARACHI, February 11: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar has claimed that an ongoing rift within the party ranks was over MQM-P’s leadership.
A dispute between the PIB Colony and Bahadurabad factions had emerged on February 6 after both parties had taken different positions on the nominations of party members for the upcoming Senate elections.
“My naive colleagues have proven that the issue was not about the nominations for Senate election, it was about the party leadership,” a spirited Sattar told the journalists.
“The conspiracy has been revealed and the cat has come out of the bag now,” he said. “The issue was not over tickets for Senate seats, it was about taking control over the party itself.”
“They haven’t sacked me – they have deprived every deserving worker of this party of their due right,” said Sattar. “A fitting response will be given soon at the KMC Ground today.
Responding to allegations of amending the party’s constitutions without informing the Rabita Committee and taking, in his control, other rights, Sattar questioned how a ‘powerful leader’ like him was removed with such ease.
“If I am the powerful leader that I was alleged to be, how did [they] remove me so easily,” he said. “One cat has come out of the bag and many others will do so in the coming days,” claimed Sattar, adding that MQM – Haqiqi 2’s foundation has been laid today.-Agencies
