MQM-P Rabita Committee removes Farooq Sattar as party convener

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Rabita Committee on Sunday removed Dr Farooq Sattar as the party’s convener.
“Farooq Sattar breached the Rabita Committee’s trust,” senior party leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel announced in a press conference on Sunday evening.
Kanwar Naveed Jameel during a press conference on Sunday, February 11, 2018, announced the decision to remove Dr Farooq Sattar as Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s convener.
“He changed the party’s constitution without bringing it into the knowledge of the Rabita Committee,” he said.
He further alleged that the former party chief had taken, in his control, the rights to select and remove party members without informing the coordination committee. “We gave in to all of Farooq bhai’s [brother] demands yet he was unwilling to lead the party,” said Jameel. “But he is still a member of our party.”-Agencies

