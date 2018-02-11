Blockades from Jati Umra and Model Town removed on SC’s orders
Punjab water treatment plan will be ready in three weeks, Shahbaz tells SC
CJP says if PML-N would win the elections then it seems that Shehbaz Sharif would be the PM of the country
LAHORE, February 11: In a hearing of suo moto case in Lahore registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar gave harsh remarks on Jati Umra, Model Town’s blockades in the city which were built for security.
He ordered Punjab Inspector General of Police to open the roads which were blocked in the name of security. CJP ordered to open all the blocked roads including Jati Umra, Minhaj Ul Quran, Model Town and Passport Office.
Shahbaz Sharif has taken quick actions for removal of blockades at various places in the city. IG Punjab has also opened the blocked roads of Police Line Qila Gujar Singh and IG Office but still the wall outside the IG Office could not be removed.
Jati Umra, Governor House, IG Office, Model Town and other places across the city.
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that security should be provided to the concerned persons, but the court cannot allow government to block roads.
Public has appreciated the decision of CJP by saying that to roam in the city with freedom is the basic right of the citizens.Supreme Court has Ordered IG Punjab to submit an affidavit after removal of all the blockades in the city.
Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif appeared before the three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and Justice Ijazul Ahsan on summons and assured the Supreme Court that his office will come up with a comprehensive plan regarding the provision of clean water to the residents of his province in three weeks. – NNI/Sabah
