ASMA JAHANGIR WAS DAUGHTER OF THE SAME ADAM I AM SON OF, BUT…….
Asma Jahangir is no more. And as is customary her death has prompted both her opponents, critics and foes as well as her admirers, eulogizers and supporters to issue identical statements of high praise for the services she rendered in the cause of human rights. Reading all these statements posthumously, one can’t but have an impression that the departed soul was blessed with Divine light (or inspiration) and did nothing wrong, objectionable or damanable in her life.
That unfortunately is not the case. Asma Jahangir lived a life that was characterized by high controversies. She never made any pretention to being a Muslim woman in the accepted or recognized sense of the world. She infact took every precaution to ensure that she, at no stage of her life was identified with the Faith she was either born in, or was evident from her nomenclature. Her highest virtue was that hypocritical pretenses never ruled her. She lived for the causes that were dearer to her than those that we, the more traditional Muslims who draw their inspiration from only the WORD of Allah, live for.
I have nothing personal against her. And I am follower of the ICONIC FIGURE of history who did not hesitate to pray for the salvation of the soul of Abdullah bin Ubay. So I do feel it my duty as a Muslim to pray that her soul rests in peace. She was daughter of the same Adam I am son of. But this phrase ‘human rights’ is one of the most misleading of the forms of expressions I have known. As per Quran, those who wage war against Allah in letter or spirit have no RIGHTS.
