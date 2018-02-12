Are Bilawal and Zardari on the same page?Granted that there is nothing abnormal if differences exist between two persons in a political party on political issues but when it comes to a father and son and,particularly,when both are co- chairman of a political party, the matter cannot be brushed aside lightly.
Insiders are of the view that though Bilawal says publicly that his aunty Faryal Talpur isn’t candidate of his party for the chairperson ship of the Upper House,Zardari,on the contrary, wants his sister to be the next head of the Senate.The only hitch at the moment is that Zardari doesn’t want to show his cards till the results of Senate elections scheduled for 3 rd March are known.If the PPP improved its numerical strength in these elections ,the name of Faryal would certainly be floated for that coveted position.It is in the evidence that horse trading has already started for the filling the senate seats likely to fall vacant next month.
Zardari,it seems,doesn’t trust intelligence of his son at the moment to take major political decisions and feels that he needs some time to understand the intricacies of Pakistani politics and read correctly between the lines of opposition policies.Straight forward and clean,as every young person of his age is,young Bilawal holds opinion on many issues which is quite divergent to that of his father’s.Bilawal’s greatest advantage is that his name is untarnished unlike many leading PPP elders including his father and if he was given a free hand he might commit some political mistake but, by and large,he would be able to attract a big number of people including the veteran sincere workers of PPP who have been sidelined by Zardari or his spouse.If he is given absolute power and command of his party he is quite capable of breathing fresh air into his party. Make no mistake.
Are they on the same page?
Are Bilawal and Zardari on the same page?Granted that there is nothing abnormal if differences exist between two persons in a political party on political issues but when it comes to a father and son and,particularly,when both are co- chairman of a political party, the matter cannot be brushed aside lightly.
Insiders are of the view that though Bilawal says publicly that his aunty Faryal Talpur isn’t candidate of his party for the chairperson ship of the Upper House,Zardari,on the contrary, wants his sister to be the next head of the Senate.The only hitch at the moment is that Zardari doesn’t want to show his cards till the results of Senate elections scheduled for 3 rd March are known.If the PPP improved its numerical strength in these elections ,the name of Faryal would certainly be floated for that coveted position.It is in the evidence that horse trading has already started for the filling the senate seats likely to fall vacant next month.
Zardari,it seems,doesn’t trust intelligence of his son at the moment to take major political decisions and feels that he needs some time to understand the intricacies of Pakistani politics and read correctly between the lines of opposition policies.Straight forward and clean,as every young person of his age is,young Bilawal holds opinion on many issues which is quite divergent to that of his father’s.Bilawal’s greatest advantage is that his name is untarnished unlike many leading PPP elders including his father and if he was given a free hand he might commit some political mistake but, by and large,he would be able to attract a big number of people including the veteran sincere workers of PPP who have been sidelined by Zardari or his spouse.If he is given absolute power and command of his party he is quite capable of breathing fresh air into his party. Make no mistake.