KPK govt laid foundation to convert Peshawar into a city of gardens: CM KPK
PESHAWAR, February 12: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said that provincial government has paved the way to make Peshawar the most beautiful city of Pakistan and even the world over. He regretted that Peshawar might be the most developed metropolitan by then if there was not rule of corruption in the province in the past regimes. He however said that PTI-led KP government not only closed all doors of corruption but laid solid foundation for converting Peshawar into a city of gardens and flowers once again while the beautification schemes have also been expanded to all divisional headquarter cities. The Chief Minister however appealed the media to project our good works side by side with pinpointing the flaws and evils in the society so that the forces of construction could be duly encouraged.
He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Zoo at Rahatabad adjacent to Peshawar University. The functional was also addressed by Provincial Minister for Environment Ishtiaq Urmar, MPA from the area Yaseen Khan Khalil and Secretary Environment Syed Nazar Hussain Shah who highlighted various aspects of the newly established zoo and termed it historical project. Besides high ranking authorities and elite of the city, Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaisar and MPAs and MNAs of Peshawar were also present on this occasion.
Pervez Khattak said that Peshawar Zoo was matchless gift for the people of Peshawar and even entire province. He said that it would not only add to the environmental and aesthetic betterment and beautification, but would also become a symbol of peace and prosperity for the people of unrest and terror stricken province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that this was the first Zoo of Pakistan that has been setup as per international parameters under a comprehensive master plan. – PR
