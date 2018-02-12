MQM-P registered under Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s name, claims Bahadurabad Group

Image result for MQM-P registered under Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's name, claims Bahadurabad Group

KARACHI, February 12: With Farooq Sattar ousted from Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the Bahadurabad faction has emerged as the party’s new convener.
The faction claimed that MQM-P is registered under the name of Siddiqui who will preside over the Rabita Committee meetings from now on.
The party members also told that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allotted them the Kite symbol which they will use in the upcoming elections in the parliament.
Farrogh Naseem, MQM-P Bahadurabad group leader, said, “ECP allotted us Kite symbol.”
On the other hand, the opposing PIB Colony faction is all-set to challenge the decision made by the committee through legal means.
Both factions are likely to fight over the party s election symbol.
On Sunday, Coordination committee of MQM-P had sacked Sattar as convener of the political party, a day after the rift was reported to have been resolved. He complained that Sattar’s mistake caused MQM’s resigtration to be cancelled by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He said that senior members and workers of the organisation had elected Sattar as the convener. -NNI

News In Pictures

ECP rejects Ishaq Dar’s nomination papers for Senate elections
Iranian, Turkish Envoys call on Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa
FIA summons ten politicians in MQM founder’s money laundering probe
PTI to strengthen institutions after coming into power: Imran Khan
MQM-P registered under Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s name, claims Bahadurabad Group
Pakistan warns India to refrain from any misadventure across LoC and Working Boundary
Pakistan urges world to cooperate to end conflict in Afghanistan
KPK govt laid foundation to convert Peshawar into a city of gardens: CM KPK
Thoroughness of Karachi security ‘remarkable’: Dickason
Taliban infiltrator kills 16 Afghan govt militiamen
Blockades from Jati Umra and Model Town removed on SC’s orders
MQM-P Rabita Committee removes Farooq Sattar as party convener

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved