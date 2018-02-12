PTI to strengthen institutions after coming into power: Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD, February 12: PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that his party will strengthen institutions after coming to the power.
Talking to the media on Monday, he said that the institutions will strengthen if merit will be introduced in the institutions.
“It was the most difficult task to rectify the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.
The PTI chairman said that the KPK police have controlled terrorism.-Agencies
