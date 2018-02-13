Yellow journalism needs to be discouraged in the country. Time was when only a handful of newspapers used to be published in the country. Likewise,there was only one TV channel in the electronic media once. Both print and electronic media have grown by leaps and bounds over the years.
The media, like other institutions, is also not free from faults but let us admit it has developed to a great extent the political consciousness of the common man who has now started questioning everything happening under the sun and this is a very healthy development. Hitherto,the elite had intentionally kept the masses in he dark as it was easy for it to exploit them politically and economically. Debate and questioning was intentionally discouraged. Since the idiot box has now reached the room of every individual it has become virtually impossible to keep away any information out of his reach.
There is, however,a dire need on the part of the gentlemen of the Fourth Estate to show restraint,impartiality and prudence in their reporting and analyses. There are instances where they had intentionally or unintentionally played into the hands of some mafias and indulged in mud- slinging which is just not on. It is their good luck that many victims of yellow journalism haven’t gone to the courts against them under the law of torts in defamation suits, otherwise,they could have been put into trouble. Any newspaper allowing publication of any news must be hundred percent sure about its veracity and truthfulness in order to safeguard itself from possible defamation case.
Yellow journalism needs to be curbed
