Yellow journalism needs to be curbed

Yellow journalism needs to be discouraged in the country. Time was when only a handful of newspapers used to be published in the country. Likewise,there was only one TV channel in the electronic media once. Both print and electronic media have grown by leaps and bounds over the years.
The media, like other institutions, is also not free from faults but let us admit it has developed to a great extent the political consciousness of the common man who has now started questioning everything happening under the sun and this is a very healthy development. Hitherto,the elite had intentionally kept the masses in he dark as it was easy for it to exploit them politically and economically. Debate and questioning was intentionally discouraged. Since the idiot box has now reached the room of every individual it has become virtually impossible to keep away any information out of his reach.
There is, however,a dire need on the part of the gentlemen of the Fourth Estate to show restraint,impartiality and prudence in their reporting and analyses. There are instances where they had intentionally or unintentionally played into the hands of some mafias and indulged in mud- slinging which is just not on. It is their good luck that many victims of yellow journalism haven’t gone to the courts against them under the law of torts in defamation suits, otherwise,they could have been put into trouble. Any newspaper allowing publication of any news must be hundred percent sure about its veracity and truthfulness in order to safeguard itself from possible defamation case.

News In Pictures

Pakistan doesn’t allow its soil to be used against any country: COAS
Masses have rejected his disqualification decision: Nawaz
Farooq Sattar still MQM-P convener, PIB group tells ECP
Asma Jahangir laid to rest in Lahore
Pervez Khattak for accelerated completion of eight bus stations of Rapid Bus Transit
Azhar backs limited league participation for Pakistani players
Two ethnic groups sign up to Myanmar’s ‘broken’ peace process
ECP rejects Ishaq Dar’s nomination papers for Senate elections
Iranian, Turkish Envoys call on Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa
FIA summons ten politicians in MQM founder’s money laundering probe
PTI to strengthen institutions after coming into power: Imran Khan
MQM-P registered under Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s name, claims Bahadurabad Group

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved