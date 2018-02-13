Pervez Khattak for accelerated completion of eight bus stations of Rapid Bus Transit
PESHAWAR, February 13: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed for accelerated completion of eight bus stations of the Rapid Bus Transit Peshawar and the rest of the requirements along with design should be finalized by February 19. He also directed to complete all the bus stations as early as possible in order to translate into reality the efforts for giving accelerated commuting facilities in Peshawar city. He also directed to remove the debris from the already completed track of the Rapid Bus Transit on both sides to relive the trading community and the pedestrians of problems.
He was presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Chief Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan, Head of Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, administrative secretaries and other concerned officials attended.
The Chief Minister was informed about the pace of progress on bus stations, cycle track, parking plazas, Pir Zakori bridge, Jersey barrier, feeder routes, the status of purchasing buses and the scheme for disposal of old buses on the route. The meeting was informed that the contractors have already started construction work on eight bus stations and the rest of the stations were in the final phase.
Pervez Khattak directed for the construction work on all stations by February 19. He also directed to remove the obstacles on the cycle track at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar. There was no problem in the construction of parking plazas and the work was in full swing. The technical consultation of the Asian Development Bank delayed the Pir Zakori level Bridge II, the meeting was informed. The Chief Minister directed to plan the accelerated completion of Pir Zakori Bridge level-II out of provincial resources and it should not be delayed. He also directed for installing modern Jersey barriers on all sides of the corridor. Pervez Khattak directed that all prerequisites required for the Rapid Bus Transit Corridor should be complete in all respect by February 19, directing that it should serve as deadline after which there should be no excuse. He wanted the accelerated completion of Rapid Bus Transit and would never compromise on it. He also directed to have a rational formula in consultation with the transport union for the replacement of old buses plying in the city. A summary should be moved for approval in order to give proper compensation to the affectees.-PR
