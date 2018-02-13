LAHORE, February 13: The funeral prayers for leading human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir were offered outside the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. The prayers were led by Farooq Haider Maududi, son of Syed Abul Ala Maududi.
The human rights lawyer received no less than a state funeral, with hundreds attending the processions. The participants were allowed through the stadium’s FIFA Gate on Ferozepur Road. Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Mir Hasil Khan Bizinjo, Attorney General Ishtar Ausaf Ali, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Kamran Murtaza, former president supreme court bar association Ali Ahmed Kurd, Senator Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, former governor Punjab Shahid Hamid, Senior Judge Lahore High Court Justice Anwarul Haq, Senator Parvez Rashid, Chairman PCB Najam Aziz Sethi, former foreign minister Mian Khurshid Mehmood Kasuri, Tehmina Durrani, Jugnu Mohsin, Lord Mayor Lahore colonel (retd) Mubashar, commissioner Lahore, deputy commissioner Lahore, people from all walks of life and a large number of lawyers attended the funeral prayer. – Sabah
Asma Jahangir laid to rest in Lahore
