Farooq Sattar still MQM-P convener, PIB group tells ECP
KARACHI, February 13: : Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Dr Farooq Sattar group has submitted a letter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), informing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of decisions taken by the party’s ‘General workers meeting’.
According to the letter, Dr Farooq Sattar has told the CEC that article- (J) of the party constitution allows general workers meeting
to regularize adhoc and interim changes in the organization or party structure and inclusion or removal of any office bearer.-Agencies The letter said a resolution was unanimously passed by the party workers in party’s General Workers Meeting on 11 February, declaring the meeting convened by Rabitta Committee at Bahadurabad was illegal and the resolution passed in the meeting was also illegal and void. – Agencies
