Masses have rejected his disqualification decision: Nawaz
NAB References: AC adjourns hearing against Sharif family till Feb 15
Says victory in Lodhran by polls is an expression of masses faith in
govt’s policies
Musharraf should be tried who was
facing a treason case, imposed martial law twice & arrested judges
ISLAMABAD, February 13: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that the masses have rejected his disqualification decision. Nawaz Sharif said that the people of Lodhran have replied the victimization on the name of accountability. Nawaz Sharif said that the people are contesting his case, adding that he salutes the masses. He said those who have sent the references in accountability court and sent the matter to NAB want to punish him. He said that the victimization is being done in the name of accountability. Nawaz Sharif said his victimization is being done continuously and he is facing this victimization but did not fear.
While addressing the PML-N leaders and workers at the Punjab House in Islamabad after appearing before the accountability court, he said that the court of masses is responding all the conspiracies. He said that now the people themselves are doing justice. He said instead of the favours the masses have given befitting defeat to “ladla”. Nawaz Sharif has directed the party leaders to make preparations for the next elections. He said that the people have understood the difference between the development and negativity. Nawaz Sharif thanked the people of Lodhran for electing PML-N candidate in by-election.
He said that the people of Lodhran have buried the negative politics. Nawaz Sharif said he will personally visit Lodhran to thank the people for expressing love for him. He said that the verdict of Lodhran people qualifying him will be rectified by the people of whole Pakistan in next general elections.
On the occasion the party leaders congratulated Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on Lodhran election victory.
Earlier while talking to media persons after appearing before the accountability court, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said the victory in Lodhran by polls is an expression of masses faith in the government’s policies.
He said that victory is the response of the people of Pakistan to the fake cases and falsified propaganda against PML-N.- Agencies
Masses have rejected his disqualification decision: Nawaz
govt’s policies
facing a treason case, imposed martial law twice & arrested judges
ISLAMABAD, February 13: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that the masses have rejected his disqualification decision. Nawaz Sharif said that the people of Lodhran have replied the victimization on the name of accountability. Nawaz Sharif said that the people are contesting his case, adding that he salutes the masses. He said those who have sent the references in accountability court and sent the matter to NAB want to punish him. He said that the victimization is being done in the name of accountability. Nawaz Sharif said his victimization is being done continuously and he is facing this victimization but did not fear.
While addressing the PML-N leaders and workers at the Punjab House in Islamabad after appearing before the accountability court, he said that the court of masses is responding all the conspiracies. He said that now the people themselves are doing justice. He said instead of the favours the masses have given befitting defeat to “ladla”. Nawaz Sharif has directed the party leaders to make preparations for the next elections. He said that the people have understood the difference between the development and negativity. Nawaz Sharif thanked the people of Lodhran for electing PML-N candidate in by-election.
He said that the people of Lodhran have buried the negative politics. Nawaz Sharif said he will personally visit Lodhran to thank the people for expressing love for him. He said that the verdict of Lodhran people qualifying him will be rectified by the people of whole Pakistan in next general elections.
On the occasion the party leaders congratulated Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on Lodhran election victory.
Earlier while talking to media persons after appearing before the accountability court, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said the victory in Lodhran by polls is an expression of masses faith in the government’s policies.
He said that victory is the response of the people of Pakistan to the fake cases and falsified propaganda against PML-N.- Agencies