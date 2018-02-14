WILL OUR KEY INSTITUTIONS REPEAT THE TRAGIC MISTAKE THAT GENERAL PERVEZ MUSHARRAF MADE ?
I have always contended that General Pervez Musharraf’s major fault or crime was not the ‘suspension’ of the 1973 constitution at his hands in October 1999. It was his failure to close all the doors of re-entry into Pakistan’s politics, of the two dominant political families who had virtually monopolized DEMOCRACY in Pakistan.
The NRO that General Pervez Musharraf authored to give space to the US designs regarding our country was a great crime against this Nation. It pushed the country back to SQUARE ONE— and paved the way for the reemergence of Zardari/Nawaz era in the country. Ironically the doors of a genuine democratic culture to open in the country were closed in the name of Democracy itself.
The worst happened when the Mafia families of the country’s politics joined hands to transform the LAND into a ‘confederation of fiefdoms’ through the 18th amendment. Democracy in Pakistan today is what is in the minds of the Heads of its political parties, which now virtually have the status of ‘no more than’ PRIVATE LIMITED companies.
The question that has now gained supreme pertinence and importance after the fall of Mian Nawaz Sharif is:
WILL OUR KEY INSTITUTIONS REPEAT THE TRAGIC MISTAKE THAT GENERAL PERVEZ MUSHARRAF MADE? OR WILL MAKE SURE THAT THE ERA OF MAFIAS IS OVER?
