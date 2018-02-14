It goes without saying that Muslims have always suffered more at the hands of their own co- religionists than the people belonging to the other faith.Mention may be made of a few instances to substantiate this argument.When the British colonialists were facing a difficulty in taming Tipu Sultan in Deccan,they won over the loyalties of his second-in-command,Mir Sadiq.When they saw that the ruler of Bengal, Sirajudaullah was proving a hard nut to crack they bought over his grand vizier Mir Jaffar and in no time they succeeded in getting rid of both Tipu and Sirajudaullah.
Isn’t it a fact that the conspiracy of Lawrence of Arabia played a major part in the dismemberment of Ottoman Empire?Had the ruler of Mecca Sharif Hussain not stabbed the Ottoman’ s ruler in the back after playing into the hands of Lawrence of Arabia,the greatest Muslim empire would never have fallen apart.
Whether Osama bin Laden was good or bad is beside the point but isn’t it a fact that a local medic who was interested in getting an American green card helped assist the Americans in finding his place of residence in Abbotabad?
The fact that the Yankees have managed to create a strong lobby for their cause in our midst cannot be denied. Nobody is against the friendship of Pakistan with America but this friendship should be bilateral.It should be for the mutual benefit of both the countries. It shouldn’t be one- way traffic. Since 1951 we have been playing second fiddle to Washington and this has caused us more harm than good. It is about time we had a deep look into our foreign policy.
Foreign policy needs a change
It goes without saying that Muslims have always suffered more at the hands of their own co- religionists than the people belonging to the other faith.Mention may be made of a few instances to substantiate this argument.When the British colonialists were facing a difficulty in taming Tipu Sultan in Deccan,they won over the loyalties of his second-in-command,Mir Sadiq.When they saw that the ruler of Bengal, Sirajudaullah was proving a hard nut to crack they bought over his grand vizier Mir Jaffar and in no time they succeeded in getting rid of both Tipu and Sirajudaullah.
Isn’t it a fact that the conspiracy of Lawrence of Arabia played a major part in the dismemberment of Ottoman Empire?Had the ruler of Mecca Sharif Hussain not stabbed the Ottoman’ s ruler in the back after playing into the hands of Lawrence of Arabia,the greatest Muslim empire would never have fallen apart.
Whether Osama bin Laden was good or bad is beside the point but isn’t it a fact that a local medic who was interested in getting an American green card helped assist the Americans in finding his place of residence in Abbotabad?
The fact that the Yankees have managed to create a strong lobby for their cause in our midst cannot be denied. Nobody is against the friendship of Pakistan with America but this friendship should be bilateral.It should be for the mutual benefit of both the countries. It shouldn’t be one- way traffic. Since 1951 we have been playing second fiddle to Washington and this has caused us more harm than good. It is about time we had a deep look into our foreign policy.