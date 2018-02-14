Nawaz was told to take motorway instead of GT Road rally by party: Nisar’s spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, February 14: The suggestion to Nawaz Sharif to take motorway in his bid to reach Lahore after the ouster was given by the majority party, spokesperson of ex-Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar issued a clarification on Wednesday.
After the press conference of Nisar in Taxila in which he announced to not want to work under PML-N president’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, the spokesperson claimed that Nawaz was originally destined to take motorway to reach Lahore, instead of GT Road. He said the decision Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
was made in a top-level PML-N meeting attended by PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other dignitary leaders.
Nisar’s spokesperson affirmed that except one or two leaders, all the PML-N members during Murree session agreed that Nawaz Sharif should take motorway to reach Lahore. “The change of decision to take motorway wasn’t made on the advice of any politician,” he added.
He told that Nawaz Sharif had met media persons including Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami at Punjab House after his ouster in which he was advised to take GT Road instead of the motorway. It was further informed that Nawaz Sharif then directed Chaudhry Nisar to convey his message to Shehbaz Sharif about making arrangements to hold the rally on GT Road. – Agencies

