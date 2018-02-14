Khalid Maqboob Siddiqui says ‘won’t let MQM-P split’

KARACHI, February 14: Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqboob Siddiqui said on Wednesday that he will not let the party split amid the rift between two factions on the matter of Senate elections.
After paying visit to the graveyard in Yaseenabad, Siddiqui said, “MQM-P is the debt of martyrs. We will not let it split.” The Bahadurabad convener affirmed that the party is united in the National Assembly. He added that the party will reserve its seats in the upper house of parliament during the upcoming elections.
He prayed for those buried in the graveyard and placed floral wreath. Siddiqui was alongside Khawaja Ahsanul Hassan, Faisal Sabzwari, Aminul Haq and Shabbir Qaimkhani and other MQM-P leaders from the Bahadurabad faction. -NNI

