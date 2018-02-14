Give befitting response to India on targeting civilians, Corps Commander orders troops
RAWALPINDI, February 14: Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt Gen Nadeem Raza has directed the troops to give befitting response to Indian ceasefire violations targeting civilians. Lt Gen Raza visited forward troops at Neelum Valley, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.
The commander appreciated operational preparedness and high morale of troops.
Pakistan has repeatedly condemned ceasefire violations by Indian forces due to which, several civilians lose their lives every day. However, the violation of the truce has still been continuing.
Pakistan and India both claim Kashmir, and have fought two of their three wars over the Himalayan region, which they have disputed since partition and independence from British colonial rule in 1947.-Agencies
