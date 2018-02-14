Maryam warns against repeat of Panama ruling ‘mistake’
LAHORE, February 14: Calling the Panama case judgment the darkest of judicial history, outspoken PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz warned against the repeat of a ‘grave’ mistake.
“The iqama verdict is the darkest judgment of judicial history which has been rejected by the people. Repeating this grave mistake will be even graver mistake which will have serious consequences,” Maryam Nawaz, who is the daughter of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, tweeted.
The stern warning came in response of media reports that NAB has decided to file supplementary references against the ruling Sharif family.
“The filing of reference one after another is a proof that nothing has been found against us” she said.
Earlier, NAB Chairman Justice (retd.) Javed Iqbal gave his green signal for two supplementary references to be filed against the Sharif family.
Both supplementary references will be filed against the Sharif family at an accountability court today (Wednesday).
Fresh evidence against Nawaz, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz will also be included along with the references, SAMAA reported.
New details regarding the offshore companies owned by Hasan and Hussain Nawaz have also been included in the Flagship reference.
In the supplementary reference, evidence pertaining to the Al-Aziza Steel Mills reference have also been included. NAB officials confirmed that statements from witnesses have also been included in the supplementary references-Agencies
