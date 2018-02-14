SC wonders whether a looter can be a political party head

Image result for SC wonders whether a looter can be a political party head

ISLAMABAD, February 14: Supreme Court of Pakistan questioned on Wednesday whether a ‘looter’ can lead a political party.
A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising of Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, resumed hearing of a case challenging Elections Act, 2017 – a part of which paved way for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to head the ruling party despite his disqualification as a parliament member.
During the proceedings, the court sought details from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of the authority within Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party which granted Senate tickets to their respective candidates.
The bench also sought parliamentary debate regarding the 14th Constitution Amendment which gives immense power to the head of a political part.
PML-N Defence Counsel Salman Akram Raja contended before the top court that the choice to elect party head was that of its voters and supporters. He argued that leaders of various parties including Munawar Hussain Soharwardi were disqualified under APDO in 1959 but their vacuum was filled by other forces.
Raja argued that there was a difference between being the party head and parliamentary party leader, explaining that a party head could not direct a parliamentarian.
The Supreme Court on January 1 declared as maintainable the petitions challenging the act, a part of which has paved the way for the deposed premier Nawaz Sharif to head his party after his disqualification on July 28, 2017 in Panamagate case.-Agencies

News In Pictures

NAB asks Interior Ministry to put Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar’s names on ECL
SC wonders whether a looter can be a political party head
Maryam warns against repeat of Panama ruling ‘mistake’
Give befitting response to India on targeting civilians, Corps Commander orders troops
Khalid Maqboob Siddiqui says ‘won’t let MQM-P split’
Nawaz was told to take motorway instead of GT Road rally by party: Nisar’s spokesperson
Mahira Khan becomes Peshawar Zalmi’s Ambassador
Babar Azam says he can’t be just like Kohli
U.S urges UN to hold Myanmar military accountable for ‘ethnic cleansing’
Pakistan doesn’t allow its soil to be used against any country: COAS
Masses have rejected his disqualification decision: Nawaz
Farooq Sattar still MQM-P convener, PIB group tells ECP

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved