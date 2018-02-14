NAB asks Interior Ministry to put Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar’s names on ECL
ISLAMABAD, February 14: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday recommended the Interior Ministry to put the names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (Retd) Safdar on the exit control list (ECL).
The development of the country’s anti-graft watchdog comes at a time when the Bureau’s reference against Sharif family is in final stages.
On Tuesday, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar filed applications seeking two weeks exemption from personal appearance before the court from February 19. The court would examine these applications on February 15. The applicants said that they have to attend the ailing Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing cancer treatment in London.-Agencies
