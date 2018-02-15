WHY ARE THE CRIMES OF THIS HIGH-PROFILE FAMILY ACCORDED SUCH RESPECT?
If the government of Pakistan — specifically the Ministry of Interior — fails to act as per the advice (or orders) of the NAB — and does not proceed to put the names of the country’s most high-profile under-trial accused on the ECL, it will be an act of war on the Constitution, on the fundamental principles of justice— and on the ideals on which the state of Pakistan has been raised. If the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and the Minister of Interior Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal ignore the demand of the NAB, and let the ‘Sharifs’ flee from the country—- and from the requisites of the trial they are facing, it will confirm ‘the notion’ that the Sharif family is above all laws in the eyes of the system, and that the government of the PML (N) is not loyal to the State, but to the House of Sharifs.
No person in the history of Pakistan who was accused of as serious offenses as the Sharifs are, received such extra-ordinary respect from the custodians of Law and Justice as the dismissed Prime Minister and his family are receiving. In the eyes of Law, they cannot earn exoneration till they emphatically establish that the money that went into building businesses and buying properties abroad was legally earned and was not ‘siphoned away’ from the wealth of the people of Pakistan.
No matter how innocent the disqualified ex-PM looks and how ‘holy’ he sounds in his utterances, the fact is that the kind of regally luxurious life the Sharifs are living does have a sinister story behind it.
If the Sharifs succeed in running away from the grip of the Law of the Land, the responsibility will lie on each and every shoulder of authoritative dimensions.
Our Faith says that the crimes of those whom people place in the positions of Authority & Trust, have far more devastating consequences on the Society and the State than the crimes of ordinary thugs.
