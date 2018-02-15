Nothing good is going to come out of the slanging match among the various state institutions that has been going on in the country for quite some time now. It has already affected the working relationship among them. Only the Fourth Estate is beneficiary of this dangerous mutually destructive internecine war of words in the sense that it now gets a lot of news items to report and comment upon. Small wonder there has been a mushroom growth of political talk shows, lately, over the electronic media.
State institutions are not on the same page
Nothing good is going to come out of the slanging match among the various state institutions that has been going on in the country for quite some time now. It has already affected the working relationship among them. Only the Fourth Estate is beneficiary of this dangerous mutually destructive internecine war of words in the sense that it now gets a lot of news items to report and comment upon. Small wonder there has been a mushroom growth of political talk shows, lately, over the electronic media.
An ideal parliamentary democracy is the one in which the judges speak only through their written verdicts. Many jurists are of the view that the judges should never ever pass any remark or make any observation in the court room during the proceedings of any case because of the danger inherent in it as their listeners might come to know of their bent of mind on any issue before hand thus compromising their impartiality. Judicial activism is the last option which the judiciary should resort to but, unfortunately, in this country the judges are left with no choice except to intervene in the working of the executive because of its abject failure to deliver and redress the public grievances. The very fact that all and sundry knock at the door of the superior courts indicate that people have lost confidence in the working of the other state institutions, including parliament also, which too has failed miserably to come up to the expectations of the common man. It was never meant to be a debating club only It was expected of it that it would carry out legislation for the good of the common man in various fields of life——a task in which it has failed badly.
Some of the politicians have also been amateurish in their off-the-cuff remarks about the judiciary and the army officers thus creating a lot of bad blood in them.