Pakistan concerned over U.S move to place it on terror-financing watchlist: FO Spokesperson
ISLAMABAD, February 15: Pakistan has serious concerns regarding motion with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for placing Pakistan on its watch list, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said on Thursday.
During his weekly media briefing, Faisal said FATF is an international body that sets standards relating to combating of money laundering and terrorist financing. “Such motions are aimed to hamper the economic growth of Pakistan,” he added.
He said Pakistan remains committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and ongoing terrorist combating operations by Pakistan army are proof of our commitment towards combating this menace.
Replying to a question, Dr Faisal said Afghan president’s tweets regarding Naqeebullah Mehsud case is an act of interference in Pakistan’s internal affair.
He said Pakistan strongly rejects the allegations of certain Indian police and defense officials and media insinuations in connection with the reported attack on Sunjwan camp in Indian-held Kashmir.- Agencies
Pakistan concerned over U.S move to place it on terror-financing watchlist: FO Spokesperson
ISLAMABAD, February 15: Pakistan has serious concerns regarding motion with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for placing Pakistan on its watch list, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said on Thursday.
During his weekly media briefing, Faisal said FATF is an international body that sets standards relating to combating of money laundering and terrorist financing. “Such motions are aimed to hamper the economic growth of Pakistan,” he added.
He said Pakistan remains committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and ongoing terrorist combating operations by Pakistan army are proof of our commitment towards combating this menace.
Replying to a question, Dr Faisal said Afghan president’s tweets regarding Naqeebullah Mehsud case is an act of interference in Pakistan’s internal affair.
He said Pakistan strongly rejects the allegations of certain Indian police and defense officials and media insinuations in connection with the reported attack on Sunjwan camp in Indian-held Kashmir.- Agencies