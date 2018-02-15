Accountability Court rejects Nawaz and his family’s exemption plea
ISLAMABAD, February 15: The Accountability Court Thursday rejected the plea of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family to be exempted from appearing before the court hearing corruption references. Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (Retd) Safdar pleaded with the court to grant them exemption from appearance February 19 to March 5. The family pleaded with the court that they want to fly to London to tend to ailing Kulsoom Nawaz as she is suffering from cancer. Earlier on Wednesday, the NAB approached the court and suspected that Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar may escape abroad to evade legal process. The NAB requested the court that their names should be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). The NAB also observed that the accused have not joined its investigations despite repeated summons. Meantime, NAB Rawalpindi had filed on Wednesday two supplementary references against Nawaz, Hussain and Hassan in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment and offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd cases. – DNA
