Govt failed to counter Indian narrative against Pakistan: Imran
NEWS DESK, February 15: : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan launched yet another tirade against former PM Nawaz Sharif’s party, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), on Twitter, blaming the government for failing to “counter the Indian narrative against Pakistan”.
He wrote: “Shocking how PML-N govt has failed to counter the Indian narrative against Pak in the context of the FATF created to enforce the UN list of proscribed organisations & actions against terror financing. This is a complete failure of PMLN’s foreign policy & diplomacy.” Last Friday, President Mamnoon Hussain ended the longstanding ambiguity on the status of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) after he promulgated an ordinance amending the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 regarding the proscription of terrorist individuals and organisations to include entities listed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). As a result of the amendment, the Hafiz Saeed-linked organizations were firmly placed on the list of proscribed groups.-Agencies
