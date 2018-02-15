Govt failed to counter Indian narrative against Pakistan: Imran

Image result for Govt failed to counter Indian narrative against Pakistan: Imran

NEWS DESK, February 15: : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan launched yet another tirade against former PM Nawaz Sharif’s party, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), on Twitter, blaming the government for failing to “counter the Indian narrative against Pakistan”.
He wrote: “Shocking how PML-N govt has failed to counter the Indian narrative against Pak in the context of the FATF created to enforce the UN list of proscribed organisations & actions against terror financing. This is a complete failure of PMLN’s foreign policy & diplomacy.” Last Friday, President Mamnoon Hussain ended the longstanding ambiguity on the status of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) after he promulgated an ordinance amending the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 regarding the proscription of terrorist individuals and organisations to include entities listed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). As a result of the amendment, the Hafiz Saeed-linked organizations were firmly placed on the list of proscribed groups.-Agencies

News In Pictures

I cannot accept a ‘dacoit’ as party head: CJP
Govt failed to counter Indian narrative against Pakistan: Imran
Saudi Ambassador meets COAS: Pakistan to station Army contingent in Saudi Arabia: ISPR
Accountability Court rejects Nawaz and his family’s exemption plea
CJP summons report on Nehal Hashmi’s health and whereabouts
Pakistan concerned over U.S move to place it on terror-financing watchlist: FO Spokesperson
Memogate case: SC issues arrest warrants for Ex-Ambassador Hussain Haqqani
DG ISPR lauds Lahore Qalandars’ players development efforts
17 killed in Florida school shooting by former student
NAB asks Interior Ministry to put Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar’s names on ECL
SC wonders whether a looter can be a political party head
Maryam warns against repeat of Panama ruling ‘mistake’

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved