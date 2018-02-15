I cannot accept a ‘dacoit’ as party head: CJP

ISLAMABAD, February 15: While hearing petitions against the Election Act of 2017, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that he cannot accept if a dacoit becomes party head and oversee over the government.
The three-member bench for petitions against the Election Act of 2017 held a hearing on Thursday where both sides gave heated arguments.
CJP remarked that God forbid if a thief becomes party president which he will not accept. “Our Prime Minister says he (Nawaz Sharif) is his Prime Minister,” he said.
Justice Nisar added, “A disqualified person will make parliamentarians do what he himself cannot.”
Moreover, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked Salman Akram Raja, the defence of Nawaz Sharif, to present one example in which a disqualified person distributed party tickets.
He reasoned that the Election Act of 2017 doesn’t appear as loyalty with the constitution. He said that action could be taken under Article 6 in suspicion of an attack on the institution.-Agencies
