UN should take notice of sheer HR violations against Kashmiris: AJK President
ISLAMABAD, February 16: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan has urged the United Nations (UN) to take strict notice of grave human rights violations perpetrated by Indian forces against Kashmir.
In an interview with private news channel, the President said that continuing Indian brutalities are a cause of deep anguish and pain for the Kashmiris and a slur on respect for human rights globally.
He also urged the international community to force Indian to put an immediate end to the ongoing bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris. Indian terrorism against innocent citizens shall be responded befittingly, he said.
“Indian unethical and unprofessional approach across the LoC continues terrorizing civilians,” he added. Masood Khan said Indian aggression is a violation of Geneva Convention and an open breach of the ceasefire agreement.
The voice of the Kashmiri people would never be suppressed as the next generation of Kashmiris have taken it upon themselves to secure their freedom from Indian oppression, he said. He said India will have no choice but to heed to the demands of Kashmiris, whose sacrifices will never go waste.
While thanking Pakistan for its staunch diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris, the AJK President said Kashmiris from both sides Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Indian occupied Kashmir are also taking their narrative directly to the international community. -DNA
