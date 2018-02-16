Revival of cinema culture is a tall order

Time was when Lollywood and Bollywood films used to compete neck and neck in our film market.That era which can be billed as golden era of Lollywood spanned over a quarter of a century after 1948 when first Pakistani film under the title Teri Yaad was screened in Lahore.The film industry touched its zenith during this period and many quality films were churned out by the Bollywood between 1949 and 1969,the likes of which were never seen by the cinegoers again.
When the government imposed a ban on the screening of Indian films in Pakistan after the Indo-Pak war of 1965 there were many who feared that it would result in the decline of standard of Pakistani films because of the absence of competition .Subsequent events proved them correct.
In the early 1970s, the number of cinema houses in the country had arisen to about 1500. Between 1950 and 1965 Bollywood produced such classics like Waada,Intezar,Koel,Kirtar Singh,Anarkali,Lakhon mei Eik,Naila,Armaan,Darshan,Dulla Bhatti,Yakay wali,Jhoomer,Neend,Baaji,Qatil,Gumnam,Ansoo,Naukar,Sarfarosh,Chingari,Chanvey,Saheli and moseqar,to mention a few.
After 1970 the average cinegoer stopped going to the cinema house for a variety of reasons.If on the one hand the fallen standard of Lollywood films kept him away from the cinema house,on the other with the advent of VCRs,he could see at his convenience in the comfort of his house over his idiot box the pirated video cassettes of Indian films smuggled into the country from across the border.When the cinema houses failed to attract audiences their owners were left with no choice but to either convert them into wedding halls or demolish them making room for the construction of markets and plazas in their place.Small wonder the number of cinema houses in the country fell to about 150.
Lately,some entrepreneurs have started operating some cineplexes in order to revive the cinema culture in the country but they would take time to find their feet.It is certainly going to be a tall order.
Revival of cinema culture is a tall order
Time was when Lollywood and Bollywood films used to compete neck and neck in our film market.That era which can be billed as golden era of Lollywood spanned over a quarter of a century after 1948 when first Pakistani film under the title Teri Yaad was screened in Lahore.The film industry touched its zenith during this period and many quality films were churned out by the Bollywood between 1949 and 1969,the likes of which were never seen by the cinegoers again.
When the government imposed a ban on the screening of Indian films in Pakistan after the Indo-Pak war of 1965 there were many who feared that it would result in the decline of standard of Pakistani films because of the absence of competition .Subsequent events proved them correct.
In the early 1970s, the number of cinema houses in the country had arisen to about 1500. Between 1950 and 1965 Bollywood produced such classics like Waada,Intezar,Koel,Kirtar Singh,Anarkali,Lakhon mei Eik,Naila,Armaan,Darshan,Dulla Bhatti,Yakay wali,Jhoomer,Neend,Baaji,Qatil,Gumnam,Ansoo,Naukar,Sarfarosh,Chingari,Chanvey,Saheli and moseqar,to mention a few.
After 1970 the average cinegoer stopped going to the cinema house for a variety of reasons.If on the one hand the fallen standard of Lollywood films kept him away from the cinema house,on the other with the advent of VCRs,he could see at his convenience in the comfort of his house over his idiot box the pirated video cassettes of Indian films smuggled into the country from across the border.When the cinema houses failed to attract audiences their owners were left with no choice but to either convert them into wedding halls or demolish them making room for the construction of markets and plazas in their place.Small wonder the number of cinema houses in the country fell to about 150.
Lately,some entrepreneurs have started operating some cineplexes in order to revive the cinema culture in the country but they would take time to find their feet.It is certainly going to be a tall order.