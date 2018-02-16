Revival of cinema culture is a tall order

Time was when Lollywood and Bollywood films used to compete neck and neck in our film market.That era which can be billed as golden era of Lollywood spanned over a quarter of a century after 1948 when first Pakistani film under the title Teri Yaad was screened in Lahore.The film industry touched its zenith during this period and many quality films were churned out by the Bollywood between 1949 and 1969,the likes of which were never seen by the cinegoers again.
When the government imposed a ban on the screening of Indian films in Pakistan after the Indo-Pak war of 1965 there were many who feared that it would result in the decline of standard of Pakistani films because of the absence of competition .Subsequent events proved them correct.
In the early 1970s, the number of cinema houses in the country had arisen to about 1500. Between 1950 and 1965 Bollywood produced such classics like Waada,Intezar,Koel,Kirtar Singh,Anarkali,Lakhon mei Eik,Naila,Armaan,Darshan,Dulla Bhatti,Yakay wali,Jhoomer,Neend,Baaji,Qatil,Gumnam,Ansoo,Naukar,Sarfarosh,Chingari,Chanvey,Saheli and moseqar,to mention a few.
After 1970 the average cinegoer stopped going to the cinema house for a variety of reasons.If on the one hand the fallen standard of Lollywood films kept him away from the cinema house,on the other with the advent of VCRs,he could see at his convenience in the comfort of his house over his idiot box the pirated video cassettes of Indian films smuggled into the country from across the border.When the cinema houses failed to attract audiences their owners were left with no choice but to either convert them into wedding halls or demolish them making room for the construction of markets and plazas in their place.Small wonder the number of cinema houses in the country fell to about 150.
Lately,some entrepreneurs have started operating some cineplexes in order to revive the cinema culture in the country but they would take time to find their feet.It is certainly going to be a tall order.

News In Pictures

CJP to get similar response for using Imran-like language: Maryam Nawaz
NAB declares Nawaz main accused in Al Azizia and Flagship references
FO summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner on ceasefire violations
Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations
Imran approves committee to overview changes to party constitution
Senate summons Defence Minister over ISPR statement on Army deployment in S. Arabia
5th Match (N), Twenty20 Tri Series at Auckland: Australia hammer record chase after Guptill’s 49-ball ton
UN should take notice of sheer HR violations against Kashmiris: AJK President
Former student confesses to Florida school shooting
I cannot accept a ‘dacoit’ as party head: CJP
Govt failed to counter Indian narrative against Pakistan: Imran
Saudi Ambassador meets COAS: Pakistan to station Army contingent in Saudi Arabia: ISPR

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved