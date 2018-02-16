Imran approves committee to overview changes to party constitution
ISLAMABAD, February 16: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in a meeting on Friday approved a committee that will overview the party constitution in detail and suggest amendments to it.
The committee comprises senrior PTI leaders, including Babar Awan, Azhar Tariq, Arif Alvi, Amir Mehmood Kiani and Shahid Naseem Gondal.
Imran on the occasion said that PTI is a truly democratic political party and continuous efforts are being made to turn the party into an institution.
A party’s organisation and makeup is dependent on its constitutional structure, he said. “We ill not ignore internal structure of the party as we progress in politics,” he said. Imran vowed to give a better Pakistan along with a better constitution to future generations.-Agencies
